BLAZEAID is on a mission to mend kilometres of busted fence lines and battered spirits after floods ravaged parts of the Hunter last year.
The volunteer recovery organisation will set up camp at Millfield to help landholders along the Wollombi Brook in the villages of Broke, Fordwich, Paynes Crossing, Wollombi and Millfield which were devastated by major floods in July, 2022.
As a landholder herself, Singleton mayor Sue Moore said she knows firsthand how essential fences are on farms.
"It may be over seven months since this devastating flooding event, but the recovery efforts continue," she said.
"There are already over 30 properties registered to receive support across the Singleton and Cessnock local government areas and I extend my heartfelt thanks to BlazeAid for providing this vital assistance in easing the burden of recovery for our residents.
"Having BlazeAid here in the Hunter breathes hope into our region - the work they do helps individuals and families and in turn, rebuilds community."
BlazeAid's recovery efforts will be supported with $50,000 in disaster funding from the NSW Reconstruction Authority.
Councils across the Upper Hunter were left with mammoth repair bills after roads were washed away and communities like Broke left without running water or power.
At the time, Singleton council was still trying to fix damage from floods four months earlier when it was struck again - floodwaters throwing massive culvert pipes around like twigs, overturning cars and wiping out homes.
A welcome barbecue and information session will be held at the community hall at Crawfordville Park in Millfield on Friday from 6pm.
Property owners who want assistance, or anyone who wants to donate meals or help the volunteer camp can register their details at 6578 7290.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.