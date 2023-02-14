On Friday, 5pm to 8pm, the City of Newcastle's Night Galleries presents Inside/Out, an outdoor arts party hosted by Newcastle Art Gallery and curator Jasmine Fletcher, founder of local community organisation Queer and Now. It's being held at Kuwumi Place, 666 Hunter Street, and it's a free event with no bookings required. There will be live performances, Vietnamese food and drinks from Yen's Yumm Banhs plus fun activities for all ages.