Newcastle businesses prepare for 'busiest day of the year'

By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
Cupcake Espresso's cafe manager Stephanie James and general manager Maddison Parker hold some of over 3600 cupcakes made for today. Picture by Simone De Peak

There was a rush at Cupcake Espresso yesterday as more than 3600 cupcakes were prepared for Valentine's Day.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

