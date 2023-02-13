"I think we will have a deeper group," he said. "Al Ebzery is on mend from an ACL and is back running. Sophie Kleeman, who was part of a championship winning squad, is back. Rachael McGinniskin is there as are young ones Kate Kingham and Keely McLean. It might take us the first quarter of the season to get used to each other but I'm quietly confident we have a good group."