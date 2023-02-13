NICOLE Munger regards Newcastle as her Australian home and is determined to lead the Falcons to an NBL1 East championship.
Munger, a former University of Michigan captain, has committed to a second season after taking the Falcons to third spot in 2022, going down 78-75 to Manly in the play-offs.
The 25-year-old knocked down a game-high 32 points to go with 16 rebounds and seven assists.
"I'm super excited to be coming back to Newcastle," Munger said. "It is a really big year for the club, not just the NBL1 program. Newcastle was my start in Australia. There are a lot of people who have helped me and are my really good friends.
"I will be coaching the under-16 girls as well, which will be good. I love it up there and it will be great to have an impact in the community."
A mid-season arrival from Spain, Munger averaged 25.7 points at 50% shooting, 11.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals a game in 12 appearances in 2022, picking up two NBL1 East Player of the Week awards in the process.
Her efforts were rewarded in November with a WNBL contract at the Canberra Capitals.
Munger will rejoin the Falcons at the end of the Capitals' season in early March.
"When I arrived in Newcastle last season it was round 11," she said. "It takes a while to get comfortable with everyone. This time I will be able to have an impact immediately."
Falcons coach Marty McLean described Munger as the ultimate professional.
"Her enthusiasm and her energy is fantastic. If there is anyone you want to put in a program to show how to behave as a professional sportsperson, she is it," McLean said.
"She is young enough to still be learning. Her stint with the Capitals has been good for her game and will obviously benefit us.
"We will have the flexibility for her to play in a variety of spots. She is looking forward to that challenge as well."
McLean is looking to add another American to the roster and is also in talks with a WNBL point guard.
"I think we will have a deeper group," he said. "Al Ebzery is on mend from an ACL and is back running. Sophie Kleeman, who was part of a championship winning squad, is back. Rachael McGinniskin is there as are young ones Kate Kingham and Keely McLean. It might take us the first quarter of the season to get used to each other but I'm quietly confident we have a good group."
Munger has games remaining for the Capitals against Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. She has become a leader for the strugglers, averaging 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
"It has been amazing in Canberra with coach Kristen Veal. She is incredible," Munger said. "Every day has been something new. It has been a year of growth. Not just me individually but us as a group. We are starting to find our groove ahead of the last three games."
The Falcons open their season away to Sutherland on March 11.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
