Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Martins Creek Quarry Project rejected by NSW Independent Planning Commission due to road impacts

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A public meeting where people voiced objections to Martins Creek Quarry expansion in November. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.