Hunter trio bow out at Tweed Coast Pro

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 4:30pm
Ellie Lambkin in action on Tuesday. Picture by Cait Miers, WSL

Ellie Lambkin, Josh Stretton and Mikey Clayton-Brown were bundled out on a tough day for Hunter surfers at the Tweed Coast Pro on Tuesday.

