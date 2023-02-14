Hunter trio bow out at Tweed Coast Pro

Ellie Lambkin, Josh Stretton and Mikey Clayton-Brown were bundled out on a tough day for Hunter surfers at the Tweed Coast Pro on Tuesday.
Port Stephens surfers Stretton and Clayton-Brown bowed out in the men's round of 64 after Merewether's Lambkin exited in the final heat of the same round in the women's division at Cabarita Beach.
Former Championship Tour surfer Dimity Stoyle (14.33) dominated Lambkin's heat, leaving the Novocastrian battling with Charlotte Mulley for the remaining spot in the last 32 at the 5000-point qualifying series contest.
Mulley (9.10) held second spot into the final 10 minutes and Lambkin needed a 5.27 to take it back but she managed only two small scores to finish third on 6.33. Courtney Dunlop (4.0) was last.
Stretton, who won his round of 96 heat in taxing conditions at Kingscliff a day earlier, was last in his heat on Tuesday. Frazer Martin (13.03) won ahead of Oscar Berry (12.67), Taj Stokes (11.36) and Stretton (8.54).
Clayton-Brown, who was seeded to start in the round of 64, was third in his heat behind former CT surfer Josh Kerr. Connor Lyons came out on top with 12.97, to edge out Kerr (12.5). Clayton-Brown (9.94) finished with his best score, a 5.47, but it wasn't enough to catch Kerr. Axel Curotta (8.83) was fourth.
The results mean no Hunter men made it into the last 32. Three Newcastle women qualified for the round of 32 on Monday.
Philippa Anderson faces Tayla Green, Kobie Enright and Ava Arghyros in heat two. Amelie Bourke and Sarah Baum meet Charli Hurst and Sophie Fletcher in heat five.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.