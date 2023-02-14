Yev Kassem, with Radarbackwards - The Press Book House
Maye Flower, Deadshowws, Audio Box - Hamilton Station Hotel
Amy Vee - Lizotte's
Sitting Down, Shacked, Goon Gremlins - Hamilton Station Hotel
Thundamentals, with Horrorshow - Cambridge Hotel
Samantha Fish (USA), with Adam Miller - Lizotte's
Tijuana Cartel - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Turpentine Babycino, with Off Judy - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Photo Of The Moon - Oriental Hotel
Sting (UK), with James Reyne, Joe Sumner (UK) - Bimbadgen
Turpentine Babycino, Sneak Freakers, SF Wrens, Big Booti - King Edward Park (Newcastle Beer Festival)
Honest Crooks, with Kruelty (JPN) - Newcastle Hotel
Kingsley James - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Unlocking The Doors - Lizotte's
Unpretty, Stoney Dubs - Oriental Hotel
Midway, Goon Gremlins - Seven Seas Hotel
Old Mervs, with Highline, Good Pash - Newcastle Hotel
The Beatnix - Lizotte's
MOOT, Where's Jimmy?, I Hate People - Hamilton Station Hotel
James Thomson Band - Oriental Hotel
Mo Onions, Tall Stories - Grand Junction Hotel
