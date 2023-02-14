IT was an unfamiliar - and frustrating - situation for Matt Jurman.
Installed as one of three co-captains at the Newcastle Jets, an honour the defender held on his own last season, Jurman was benched for the season-opening 2-1 win over Perth Glory.
He was promoted to the starting XI for the next two games and then didn't feature again until round six.
Teenage defender Mark Natta jumped out of the box and cemented his place, with Jurman and Jordan Elsey switching in and out.
"I haven't been in that position too often," said the 33-year-old former Socceroo and two-time championship winner. "As an experienced player, I knew what I needed to do. There were some errors I made last year, that I don't normally make. That was disappointing for me, but I always had the belief that I could help the team. It was a frustrating time but I bit my tongue, worked hard at training and waited for my opportunity."
That opportunity came against Western United in round 12 and Jurman has started - and worn the captain's armband - in the five games since.
The Jets have been unbeaten in that period and Jurman's partnership with Carl Jenkinson, who moved in a place from right fullback after the departure of Elsey to Perth, has been a big part of the turnaround.
"I have enjoyed playing alongside Jenko," Jurman said. "Each game we play together we get stronger and build confidence. It also builds confidence for the team. Going forward, it is important for Jenko and I to show our experience and help the team as much as possible. We would love more clean sheets, but if we are getting wins, we feel like we are contributing."
Fresh from a 2-1 triumph over Melbourne Victory, the Jets are in seventh place on 21 points, behind Wellington on goal difference.
"There is a good feel in the group at the moment. A lot of positive vibes," Jurman said. "We are going into games a lot more confident now, which is good.
"The belief has always been there but it does help when you get results in a positive way. It develops a strong mentality and builds belief that we are on the right path."
Next is a trip to Campbelltown on Saturday to take on Macarthur, who are also on 21 points but are eighth on goal difference.
"It is another big game," Jurman said. "We have to make sure we are at our best. We know when we are at our best not many teams can go with us. We need to be better than last week in terms of performance, but the resilience and work ethic that the boys put in was key."
Natta returned off the bench from injury against Victory. Fellow centreback Phil Cancar will also have had a full week of training after arriving from Scottish club Livingston.
"I haven't seen much of Phil since he got back, but I watched him at Wanderers (last season) and thought he was a good young player," Jurman said. "He is a good pick up for us. It is always good to have competition in any position."
I didn't know he was a Wollongong boy and I rate him even higher now."
Jurman is among 11 players at the Jets who are off contract at the end of the season but is yet to begin negotiations with the club.
"I am just focused on helping the team," he said. "I will let that take care of itself. If the team is doing well and I am doing well, I am not too worried about that stuff. When the time comes, it will get solved."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.