Hot competition for Zone 2 minor singles title

The Zone 2 minor singles competition for players graded 4 or lower, kicked off last Sunday with a strong field of 87 competitors.
Matches were played in sections of three at host clubs Toronto, Rathmines, Marks Point and East Maitland. The winners of each section progressed to this Saturday where 11 sections of three will again battle at Hexham. The winners will compete in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday again, at Hexham.
Beresfield has the highest representation club with six players qualifying. Section 33 will be a battle of the Magpies as Ray Gallagher, Ken Devlin and Matt Brown drawn in the same section.
Raymond Terrace is next with five players through. Clubmates David Lewis and Lance Jackson will face another Beresfield qualifier Mal Adams in section 36, while Jets players John Lindsay and John Norris are pooled with another Magpie Wayne McCarthy in section 38.
Other clubs that will be represented include Marks Point and East Maitland, both with four players, Charlestown and Cardiff (3), Windale Gateshead and Dora Creek (2) while Nelson Bay, Tea Gardens, Hamilton North and Soldiers Point have one representative each. Play starts at 9:30am with the first to 25 shots, the winner.
Quarter-finals of the under-25 singles will continue this Friday night at Beresfield.
Lachlan Freeman (Raymond Terrace) takes on Valentine's Andrew Hanlon, Connor Freeman (Swansea Workers) battles Ami Bromhead (Raymond Terrace), Kotara's Josh Sharpe clashes with Kahibah's Brady Anderson and Cardiff's Cohan Ridd will play Chris Kent (Raymond Terrace). Matches start at 6pm. The semi finals will be played on Friday February 24.
The under-25 pairs competition starts next Tuesday at East Maitland.
The Zone 6 Hunter area contested the final of the Zone 4's last Sunday and a few former Zone 2 players starred in the final.
Former Belmont bowls coordinator Michael Kedwell, now working at Kurri, teamed with fellow ex Belmont players Kyle Langley and Rod Lawrence. Kurri's Will Osmond completing the four. They were defeated in the final on an extra end by Kurri clubmates Andrew Rees, Ty Turnbull, former Charlestown member Trent Bennison, and former Soldiers Point member Shane Soper.
The winner qualified for the State Championships to be played in Illawarra in July where they are drawn with zones 10, 13 and 16.
Interest has been strong for the three zone singles events, with entries closing Friday. The men's, senior men's and open reserves start on Sunday March 19 and add to a jam-packed calendar of events. The open pennant start Saturday, February 25, zone fours are on Sunday February 26 and the club challenge begins Wednesday, March 1.
Let's hope the weather is kind as there are no spare weekend days for catch up events all through March.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
