Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lawn bowls: Hot competition for Zone 2 minor singles title

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 14 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hot competition for Zone 2 minor singles title

The Zone 2 minor singles competition for players graded 4 or lower, kicked off last Sunday with a strong field of 87 competitors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.