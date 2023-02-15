If parking in the city was fine, we wouldn't need tickets - or rangers

My grandparents' generation thought smoking was healthy, but today I don't think that there is a single person on the planet who knows what cigarettes are and doesn't know that they are unhealthy. Nobody who smokes does so because they believe that cigarettes give them a dose of vitamins. They do it because nicotine is addictive. For many people gambling is addictive too, and problem gamblers will continue to do it to get that buzz, even if it means not going home with enough money. They don't need any warning signs to tell them that this is a bad thing. Counselling could be the answer, but people have to want it first.