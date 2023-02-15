If parking in the city was fine, we wouldn't need tickets - or rangers

BILL Snow, ("It's not fine to shift the city parking pressure", Letters, 10/2), the council parking rangers are only doing their job. It is what they are paid to do.
Is it your wish that the rangers turn a blind eye to the two vehicles to which you refer? If the rangers allowed these cars to remain unchallenged, then it wouldn't be long before people would be willing and able to park anywhere and everywhere.
I know what it is like to be in amongst parking problems. I live in the middle of the high-rise buildings in Wickham. I constantly have people parking across my driveway. Also, a no stopping sign next door is constantly contravened. This infringement attracts a notice of $283. Vehicles that park right on a corner (over a yellow line) attract a fine of $386. Not only that, but drivers also accrue two demerit points. Parking officers have patrolled around my area at around 9am Saturdays, and I've seen them working at 2pm on Sunday afternoons. I condone their actions. If they don't keep at it, the parking situation would spiral out of control.
I FIND it hard to find logic in the RBA's decisions, and harder still to have faith given their appalling track record. The majority of price increases are supply side issues. Crippling demand won't change that until it cripples the economy.
How will interest rates change the war in Ukraine and fuel prices, which flow through to virtually every cost of living?
How will they change fruit and vegetable supply impacted by floods, fires and freight costs? How will they impact housing costs, which went through the roof directly because of the RBA's ridiculous policy to take interest rates to zero "to help the economy during COVID"? How will they give airlines more staff to improve the supply of flights to reduce prices? How will they change building costs, which are due to supply issues?
Who is holding the RBA accountable? Banks don't care; they don't pass on rates to depositors so their margins just balloon. The government, both former and current, have had no clue and use interest rates for political point-scoring. The politicians are even fighting over how to alleviate cost of living pressures, the exact opposite of what the RBA is doing.
All that aside, this major issue for the economy still wasn't enough to stop the RBA board from having their January hiatus. What is the science behind 25 or 50 basis points? Why isn't it 17 or 72, which I believe would suggest some real modelling?
THERE are many people with opinions about the referendum on constitutionally recognising the first inhabitants of Australia, and the Voice to Parliament.
As a shearer, I worked a large part of my work life in outback Australia; Bourke and beyond and many other places I won't bore you with. Over that period of my life I worked with and made many friends who distinguished themselves as Aboriginal. I have consulted with some of these friends and former workmates and they all tell me they support the 'yes' vote in the coming referendum. I was always going to vote 'yes' myself, but after talking to these friends my decision has been confirmed.
These former workmates are real people, good people, and their opinion I respect. They are not yuppies or those from the trendy set, for all the knockers I still remember the same people who were knockers of the "apology", with all sorts of theories about how we'd all be ruined if it went ahead. I notice now that even the current opposition has changed his mind on that one. I believe we have nothing to fear and it will hurt nobody to recognise the people who once were the custodians of our country.
THANK you, Peter Dolan ("Residents fear 'paying the rent'", Letters, 14/2). In my opinion you have provided a great example of 'white fragility'.
Without any evidence to back up your allegations, you have forwarded the radical suggestion that Lidia Thorpe will be able to force through parliament her ideas on Indigenous groups claiming sovereignty and being able to claim and enforce rent onto Australian citizens - and that this will be on the back of a Yes vote succeeding for the Voice. Yet, it is well known that Lidia Thorpe is also opposed to the Voice, and she is also a politician that has parted ways from the political minority party that she was in because she was a minority opinion of one in a minority party.
On top of that we have far more influential people such as Andrew Bolt, who was convicted of breaching the racial discrimination act against Aboriginals in 2011, (Eatock Vs Bolt), that will no doubt have far more influence over conservative politicians with opposing views than Lidia Thorpe ever will.
To suggest one senator can push any legislation through both the senate and house of reps without support and in the face of what would be overwhelming numbers to the contrary is ludicrous.
Thank you for giving us what I consider such a good example of white fragility.
GEOFF Black, ("NSW must be weaned off poker machines", Letters, 13/2), even as a non-drinker I cannot get behind clubs cutting out alcohol. Even in the longer term, I doubt this would ever fly. I don't see warning signs for gambling working either. The ones you speak of on cigarette packets didn't simply stop smoking from still being a thing. Sure, it may have made some people think twice about taking up the habit, but I don't think anyone kicked it after merely being told information they already knew.
My grandparents' generation thought smoking was healthy, but today I don't think that there is a single person on the planet who knows what cigarettes are and doesn't know that they are unhealthy. Nobody who smokes does so because they believe that cigarettes give them a dose of vitamins. They do it because nicotine is addictive. For many people gambling is addictive too, and problem gamblers will continue to do it to get that buzz, even if it means not going home with enough money. They don't need any warning signs to tell them that this is a bad thing. Counselling could be the answer, but people have to want it first.
I AGREE with Alan Kendall who asks where the government is in helping to provide, or implement policies, that will enable people to get the most basic of needs - a roof over their heads, ("Home truths", Letters, 11/2). My Dungog newspaper offered two rentals on the front page from a local agent; $750 and $800 per week. And then Marvyn's letter regarding wealth inequality, ("Economics is not science", Letters, 11/2). It truly is a desperate and sad situation for so many.
A crisis of our time, who could ever have imagined this is what our country has come to with profits overriding everything. Midnight Oil could Read About It. The rich get richer, the poor get the picture.
I RECKON it's way past time that the emergency services levee added to house insurance was taken out and added to council land rates. That way every landholder pays for this service instead of a dwindling few.
HOW does an eager poker machine player end up with a small fortune? Usually, they start off with a large one.
I CHALLENGE Geoff Black to visit his local club, ("NSW must be weaned off poker machines", Letters, 13/2). He may actually learn something that he doesn't know. I believe his letter was far from accurate or factual. Visit your local club and you will be very surprised.
THE world appears to be in a bit of a mess at the moment with wars and disasters occurring in various regions. One bright light is that our Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese is apparently attending the forthcoming Mardi Gras and I feel sure he will be marching with a great deal of pride on that day.
GREAT letter, William Hardes, ("Where do we stand?", Letters, 13/2). However, I would be ducking from woke egg-yolk chuckers and avoiding potential protesters picketing outside your abode.
NOW that opposition leader Peter Dutton has apologised for his disgraceful walk out on the apology to the Stolen Generation, he needs to prove he's fair dinkum. Mr Dutton needs to publicly support the Voice to Parliament and encourage his (admittedly rapidly dwindling) voting base to support it ('Dutton's apology regret might lead to Voice support: Turnbull', Newcastle Herald 15/2).
ANOTHER half a billion dollars thrown into that bottomless pit called closing the gap, including $117 million spent on housing in isolated Aboriginal communities.
I HAVE had enough of all this back and forth. If it's not woke, don't fix it.
IT seems the editorial wants to spread fear among its readers regarding COVID, ("Why is COVID under Labor's radar?", Editorial, 14/2). Aren't 95 per cent of Australians immunised and boosted? RAT tests and PCR testing both remain available for anyone concerned with their symptoms. The fear mongering in the media needs to end.
BOB Watson, (Short Takes, 14/2), I decided to ask all my friends if they thought I was funny. One said "no" and the other one bit me and then licked himself where I reckon only a dog can.
