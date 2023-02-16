4 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
Experience the ultimate lifestyle with this one-of-a-kind architecturally designed home.
Located in the heart of a walk-everywhere neighbourhood, this ultra-spacious gem boasts four separate living and dining areas, along with multiple alfresco spaces for all your entertainment needs. This home is not just roomy, but also practical, with electric gate entry and a rare triple auto garage for all your storage.
The central location of the kitchen provides unbeatable practicality, allowing you to effortlessly whip up delicious meals while staying connected with guests in the nearby outdoor entertaining area. Four very large bedrooms upstairs rest away from the social spaces, providing a peaceful and private escape for the whole family.
The private balcony overlooking Parkway Avenue's majestic Norfolk Island palms is the perfect place for parents to retreat.
But the real fun begins with the 23m solar heated lap pool, where you can enjoy endless summer days with family and friends. And after a refreshing swim, challenge your loved ones to a game of pool in the billiards room.
Only 500m from Bar Beach, you can enjoy a surf, swim, or just soak up the sun. And for those who love their sports, you'll be just a short stroll away from National Park for netball and soccer, or the Number 1 Sports Ground for AFL and cricket. This home is located just 280m from Newcastle Grammar Park campus and a little further to The Junction Public School and St Joseph's, making it easy for busy families on the go.
Coffee lovers will be in heaven with a different café to choose from every day at Darby Street and The Junction.
