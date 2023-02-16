3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Completely renovated to deliver an overwhelming sense of space, contemporary style and ease of living, this fifth floor 'City Extra' apartment is blessed with brilliant northerly light, harbour views and two spacious terraces for alfresco enjoyment.
Open plan living and dining is framed by black bamboo floors, air-conditioning and a mix of LED downlights and industrial-style pendants with full-height panels of sliding glass directing natural light throughout.
A sleek island kitchen boasts shaker cabinetry, stone bench tops, and Bosch appliances. The considered layout offers exemplary rest and retreat with all three bedrooms generously sized, offering terrace access and served by a pair of renovated bathrooms where frameless showers, full-height tiling and on-trend black tapware come together.
Two parking spaces tie the bow, although, it's an easy decision to leave the car at home and make the most all this fabulous area has to offer with the sand and surf in close reach along with the harbour foreshore, a rejuvenated Hunter Street and the currently-under-construction Eastend precinct.
