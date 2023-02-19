Way, way back in time, however, this land was previously the site of the 19th century city markets with its impressive twin towers seen in photographs of that bygone era. This same site at one stage was also later touted as the possible new site of Newcastle City Hall during a design competition. From memory, the colonial architect involved was none other than the legendary Frederick Menkens, but the project never went beyond competition judging so the plan evaporated, although the elaborate plan still exists in the city archives.