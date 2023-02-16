A stunning parkside oasis

5 beds | 4 baths | 2 cars
This stunning home is a dream come true for those seeking a life of sophistication and ease. With a prime location directly across from Gibbs Brothers Oval, you'll enjoy an expansive front yard without the hassle of maintaining it! A mere 1km away is the vibrant Merewether beachfront, filled with seaside bars, dining options, and endless opportunities for entertainment and adventure.
Staged over two levels, the main accommodation is located upstairs, offering breathtaking park views that you'll never tire of. The lower level boasts a self-contained one bedroom suite with its own kitchenette, bathroom, and private entry - perfect for guests, Airbnb, or even as a private space for running your business or welcoming clients.
Recent renovations have elevated this home to the next level of luxury, starting with the striking new island kitchen, equipped with high-end Miele appliances. A discreet executive home office is cleverly concealed behind a custom Tassie Oak timber wall, while the addition of a heated Vision pool with spa jets and water features adds excitement to outdoor living.
With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three separate living areas, and multiple alfresco entertaining spaces, this home has something for everyone. Take in the magnificent Norfolk Island Pines by day and the sparkling city lights by night from the park view terrace.
Located just minutes from the sand and surf, this home provides the ultimate beach lifestyle. But for those who crave the great outdoors, the beautiful Glenrock State Conservation Area is just around the corner,with bike trails and bush walks.
