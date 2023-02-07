ANTONIN Chevillot Biraud has only been living in Newcastle for 10 days, but can already see himself making it his permanent home.
"At this point I just want to stay here," he said.
"I have to tell myself 'I'm going back to France in six months' but I don't want to go back. I just want to stay here! It's minus one [degree] in France and I'm in shorts and a t-shirt, so it can't get better than this."
Mr Chevillot Biraud was one of hundreds of students who went on Tuesday to the University of Newcastle's Orientation Week events at Callaghan, where they attended information sessions and a clubs and societies expo.
Vice Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky AO said UON was welcoming 8000 commencing students - most of them first year students - including its largest ever number of international students: around 1000.
He said every undergraduate student from this year will complete a work placement.
"There's a place here for everyone," he said.
"If you start here you can go anywhere."
Mr Chevillot Biraud, 20, has completed two years of his business degree at the IPAG Business School in Paris - which has a partnership with UON - as well as a six-month internship in the Netherlands.
He arrived in Australia on February 4 and will spend the next semester at UON.
He's been to Newcastle Beach and wants to surf, join UON sporting clubs and travel to Tasmania and New Zealand.
He is due to return to France to study his two year masters degree in international management.
"People [here] are so nice, the weather, the culture, the country- it's so far away from France," he said.
Amy Elza Emmanuel, 18, brought her older sister and UON second year student Ann Maria.
They befriended Feby Oommen, 18, and the trio attended an information session and bookmarked a library tour.
"I'm nervous but excited, everything is brand new so it's not like school, it's completely different," said Ms Oommen, who attended Hunter Christian School.
"I'm excited for different learning opportunities, meeting new people and things like this [event] help to open up some opportunities as well."
Ms Emmanuel said she had already experienced a big change when she moved from Sydney to Glendale Technology High for year 12.
"I'm mainly excited and ready to make new friends and meet new people... I'm looking forward to start dating."
Ms Emmanuel will study nutrition and dietetics.
"I knew I was always going to do a food path, like hospitality or something, anything related to food I'm down for."
Ms Oommen will study speech pathology and wants to specialise in paediatrics.
"I've always been a kids person, so looking at kids with speech impediments or certain conditions and just seeing them grow and helping them through that process," she said.
Former Port Macquarie resident Brook Bennett, 18, was joined by school friends Maddison Drewitt and Nick McLaren and her former colleague Elsie Roe.
All four will study nursing.
"It's exciting, but it's nerve racking," Ms Bennett said.
"We're ready to have fun before we have to knuckle down."
She received an offer to study nuclear medicine too but accepted nursing.
"I want to do paramedicine after, so nursing broadens my pathways and opens up more opportunities," she said.
Maddison said she'd always wanted to help people, Nick said it was "broad based and you can go a lot of ways with it", while Elsie said she wanted a career in health that "meant something and had an impact".
They said they chose UON because it was close to home and had a good reputation.
Ms Bennett and Ms Drewitt are renting a house together, Ms Roe is living in Edwards Hall and Mr McLaren has moved in with relatives.
He said he was planning to join UON's Affordable Wine Appreciation Society.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
