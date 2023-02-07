Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle students flock to O-Week events at Callaghan campus

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated February 14 2023 - 11:51pm, first published February 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antonin Chevillot Biraud tries mechanical surfing. "I just want to meet new people, have an amazing experience and have nice conversations." Picture by Peter Lorimer

ANTONIN Chevillot Biraud has only been living in Newcastle for 10 days, but can already see himself making it his permanent home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.