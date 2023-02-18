Nash Henshaw is the entrepreneurial 16-year-old founder and creative director behind the Nash & Dash Markets.
He launched his artisan markets and events business last year and hosted his first event, Markets on the Green, at the Mayfield Bowling Club in October. A night instalment of the market soon followed.
"In December, we also hosted our first twilight Markets on the Green, which was incredibly successful. We transformed the grounds into rows of market stalls with 300 metres of fairy lights to illuminate the markets," Henshaw says.
"We had Saltire Estate winery partner with us to offer a complimentary wine-tasting experience for our market guests on arrival, which was accompanied by live local music and a surprise performance from a local belly dancing troupe. We also had over 55 local stallholders in attendance."
Henshaw's passion for events was fuelled by the four years he spent working part-time as a junior assisting Carrington-based wedding florist and stylist Jade Mcintosh.
"My role started as cleaning the warehouse after school and then quickly led to me to going on location to assist on styling weddings and events within the Hunter Valley each weekend," he says.
"After a couple of years working for Jade and being mentored by her, she asked me if I'd like to take over her pop-up flower shop, which she often held on dates, such as Valentine's and Mother's Day. After taking over, I rebranded it as Nash & Dash Collective."
After taking part in other markets, Henshaw decided to use his background in events to launch his own and "create something new and inclusive for the entire community to enjoy".
A former Mayfield local, Henshaw thought the suburb was an ideal place to introduce a regular artisan market and he approached Sally Pontifex, CEO of the Mayfield Bowling Club, with the idea. He has been "blown away" by Pontifex's support and that of the club's staff.
He loves that the markets have also helped locals discover or return to the bowling club and connect with other like-minded people within the area.
Henshaw says the feedback has been "amazing". He believes the "local community was craving something like the market to start up within Mayfield".
Henshaw secured a partnership with Charlestown Square to host a new indoor artisan market. The first one was held last week. and more pop-up markets are planned.
The Nash & Dash Markets aim to showcase and support small, creative businesses and brands. With a focus on artisan and hand-made goods, up to three of each category are represented at each market.
Think ceramics, art, fashion, jewellery, accessories, toys, prints, beauty, plants, homewares, and gourmet goods. The Markets on the Green also added a pre-loved category for those wanting to sell vintage clothing.
"We are looking for something that is unique, creative, and that will interest market shoppers," Henshaw says.
"The stalls we have are a wide range of everything," he says. "Honestly, the list gets bigger and better with each market but some treasures you will be able to find are handmade, eco-friendly skincare from Mel at Honeybee House Skin Co., crystals from LaLou Crystals, amazing pastries at Sweet Creations by Sophie, and fresh florals from Bec at Sundaise Floral Co."
Interested businesses can apply to be part of an upcoming market by visiting the Nash & Dash website and submitting an online application form for consideration.
While his events business may be young, Henshaw has big hopes for developing it into the future.
"I believe that the market side of the business is something that is naturally expanding over time.
"I would love to start doing more events and activations within Newcastle and keep growing the markets to more locations around Newcastle - or further, if the right opportunity comes up!"
Markets on the Green, Saturday, Feb 18, 9am to 1pm.
