Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Meet Nash Henshaw, age 16, who started Markets on the Green

By Lisa Cugnetto
February 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sixteen-year-old entrepreneur Nash Henshaw. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Nash Henshaw is the entrepreneurial 16-year-old founder and creative director behind the Nash & Dash Markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.