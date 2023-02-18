Colour and form are features of both the house - painted gold with a striking, curved roof perfect for solar panels - and its environment, which continues to evolve. Mature trees abound. Fiddlewoods and ivory curl trees provide shade and privacy on the boundaries; peppercorns greet visitors at the gate; and a London plane tree commands a central position on lawn kept in check by Bronwen's Kubota ride-on. Deciduous, it screens the house from strong westerly sun.