Leading Osaka yakitori chef Ryuma is taking over the kitchen at Apé Yakitori Bar for two nights in March.
His chicken yakitori degustation involves breaking down the whole chicken and celebrating the different flavours and textures of every part of the bird. Ryuma will use ethically-raised Hunter Valley chickens from Little Hill Farm.
He has dedicated his life to Japanese cuisine and has a particular interest in yakitori, or cooking over hot coals. Ryuma started his own yakitori restaurant, Matsuno, when he was 18. He has since opened Tamago, a yakitori degustation restaurant, and Hioko, a chicken only ramen restaurant.
Ryuma's special degustation menu will be available only on March 23 and 24, with several sittings each evening. The experience costs $110 per person, and there are sake and wine pairings available from $65 per person. Bookings are essential at apeyakitoribar.com.au.
"I first met Ryuma in 2015, and his exceptional skills and innovative techniques while cooking yakitori left a lasting impression on me," Apé Yakitori Bar's Taiyo Namba says.
"Since then, I've made a point to visit him every time I'm in Japan, and we've discussed the prospect of collaborating on a project in Newcastle.
"Our ongoing dialogue may have even motivated me to open an apé (yakitori) style restaurant last year. I believe that inviting and working with internationally renowned talent like Ryuma is a great way to motivate and inspire our staff, while also driving innovation and growth in our industry."
Apé Yakitori Bar is open Thursday to Sunday for lunch and Tuesday to Saturday for dinner and cocktails.
On February 22 Hunter Valley Pasta Company is opening the doors to its new store at 4/6 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay (Wed to Fri, 9am to 3pm; Sat, 9am to 1pm).
This year's $25 Plate Date deals as part of Newcastle Food Month look amazing. Tapas & Margs at 48 Watt, Native Snapper & Lychee Daiquiri at Local Connections, Nepalese Nights at the Great Northern ... make sure you plan ahead.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald's upgraded news app here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.