Jack River announces the release date for her second album Endless Summer

By Josh Leeson
February 15 2023 - 9:30am
Jack River. Picture by Jordan Kirk

FORSTER-raised indie-pop artist Holly Rankin, aka Jack River, will release her long-awaited second album, Endless Summer, on June 16.

