NSW Coalition's pledge to ban PEP-11 and similar projects

A returned Coalition government would ban offshore coal, gas, mineral and petroleum production in NSW waters in a move that would prevent projects such as the controversial PEP-11 offshore gas exploration project off the Hunter coast.
The Coalition would introduce a bill in the next session of parliament to legislate the policy if reelected.
NSW Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean urged the federal government to adopt the ban.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals government has been consistently opposed to PEP11, which is why we are legislating our existing ban on offshore gas mining in NSW waters and calling on the Albanese Government to do the same in Commonwealth waters," he said.
That course of action had been requested by the two governments and permit holder Asset Energy.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has slammed his predecessor's decision, made after Mr Morrison secretly made himself the resources minister, as legally untenable and borne of a dishonest and incompetent administration.
Asset Energy launched a legal challenge to the PEP-11 decision last year, saying Mr Morrison breached the requirements of procedural fairness and that he was not validly appointed as the responsible minister of the joint authority.
Justice Darren Jackson made no finding as to whether Morrison secretly had himself appointed as a resources minister for the purpose of deciding the application.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
