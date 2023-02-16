It appears to me that if you are under the age of about 20 you have the right to use the tram without paying. I see many school children in uniform and young people in casual clothing heading to and from the beach just walking straight on or off the tram, treating it as a free ride. It is only the working people and senior citizens who do the right thing. The tram service, I think, has become more popular and estimating the free riders the figures would be much higher than 61,500 for 2022 and possibly higher than the 2019 figures. The system of paying is not working, so Transport for NSW and the council need to develop a better system. If they are unable to do that, they should make the service free to everyone.