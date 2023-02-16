Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes: Friday February 17 2023

By Letters to the Editor
February 17 2023 - 4:30am
Then NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian rides the Newcastle light rail after a ribbon cutting ceremony in Newcastle East in February 2019. Picture by Marina Neil

SATURDAY marks four years since the light rail formally began carrying passengers between Newcastle Interchange and Pacific Park (Newcastle Beach). I have written before about the high cost of running this service for so few passengers and how Transport for NSW and the council are reluctant to provide detailed running costs.

