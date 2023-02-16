Big guns at the ready for Billfish Shootout

The black marlin bite on inshore grounds continues but there will be 250,000 reasons to head further out to chase a big one at the Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club's Billfish Shootout this weekend.
A "phenomenal" run of small black marlin inshore has been all the talk across the Hunter's coastline and there seems no signs of it slowing down.
"I don't think anything has really changed when we talk about inshore stuff. There's still plenty of little black marlin," Jason Nunn, from Fishermans Warehouse, Marks Point, said.
"A lot of guys I've been speaking to this week have been trolling little skirted lures or pulling live baits on most of these inshore reefs, off Catherine Hill Bay, Caves Beach, Bird Island and even off Newcastle.
"At Port Stephens, it's been quite phenomenal. I heard of one guy getting 16 in one day and another guy the same. It's been taking most of the attention because guys that are trying to fish for other species are just encountering them. If you put a live bait out chasing a jew or a king, you're going to get nailed by a marlin. Some of the guys were even floating pillies and getting raided by the little guys.
"It's something we haven't seen in these numbers since probably 1997, and maybe we haven't seen them as thick as they are now."
While the inshore run will be a focus for some at the Billfish Shootout, others will head further offshore to chase the grand prize of $250,000 for the heaviest marlin exceeding 258kg.
As well as the dream prize, the competition offers $12,500 for heaviest marlin over 150kg, heaviest shark over 350kg and champion team tag and release.
Big swells have restricted offshore activity lately but Nunn said there had been promising reports.
"There's still plenty of bonito poking about. A few watson's leaping bonito mixed in with them, the odd mack tuna, so a lot of pelagic activity and that has been the central focus for our offshore guys," he said.
"There's a few dolphin fish about, a few of the FADs have some on them but not any great numbers. For my mind, another month or so and you will start to see some very good ones."
David Frame, from Tackle World Port Stephens, said: "It's still about the marlin. The only difference is the wind and seas have picked up a bit, which usually means your bread and butter species like snapper are generally on the chew.
"Cobia, mulloway, and trag have been popular with the charter boys and the whiting and flathead have been thick in the bay."
Craig Oaten led Newcastle District Anglers Association to a third consecutive Roy Barnham Estuary Interdivisional Teams state title on the weekend at Lake Macquarie.
Oaten was the leading angler at the tournament featuring eight, 12-person regional teams fishing from 1pm Saturday to 9am Sunday.
Newcastle racked up 1646.6 points to defeat next-best Central Coast (1406).
Oaten, who focused on bream, tailor, mullet and whiting, claimed his second individual win at the titles, catching 45 fish for a score of 273. Next best was Central Coast's Jae Woodley, who snagged 44 for a total of 264.4.
The rest of the Newcastle team was Ross Bush, Matthew Small, Glen Price, Jason Downe, Mick Brewer, Simon Howard, Leigh and Justin Stephenson, Clinton McPaul, James McEwan and Don Cummings.
The annual Bulahdelah Bass Bash was back with a bang on the weekend with 182 signing up to compete, after the past three editions were lost to COVID restrictions and floods.
Jay Rossetti was the big winner at the 28th running of the competition, snaring a 1.715kg fish to take the men's biggest bass title from Sharn O'Hara (1.685kg). Alan Graham was third with one at 1.51kg.
Carol Carrall claimed the ladies section with a 1.26kg bass, just ahead of Ellie Morris (1.23kg). Amanda Gilmour (0.98kg) was third.
In the biggest other species section, it was all about flathead. Mitch Blanch (0.975) won the men's title ahead of Kel Gregory (0.95) and Steve Hoare (0.895).
In the women's, Melissa Walker won with a flathead (0.870), ahead of mullet catches by Therese Lilley (0.74) and Mel Smith (0.73).
Junior winner in the biggest bass was Henry Hancock (1.06), ahead of Makala Malone (0.6) and Darcy Ellicott (0.49).
The final prawn run of the season this weekend has come at an opportune time.
Nunn said a shortage of live tube worms, because of losses at supplier Aquabait, is set to continue for several weeks.
He said the prawn run offered some respite for fisho wanting to catch a different live bait and he expected it to also spark already good fishing in the lake for whiting, bream, jew, tailor and kings.
"This weekend will be the last prawn run of the season, and the quality of prawn tends to be quite good," he said. "There's not usually lots but the quality is there.
"It will enhance what's happening estuary-wise with bream and whiting, and I think there will be some good fishing over the next week.
"There's still a lot of king fish around, especially at the bridge. A lot of schools of kingies, not only in and around the bridge on that run-in tide, but right throughout the lake.
"There's been some nice jews in the lake and still some big flathead. Also bream, whiting and some nice tailor. And the squid are starting to make a little bit of a comeback, in the channel and the normal haunts, and there's some blue swimmer crabs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.