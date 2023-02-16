Newcastle Herald
Big guns at the ready for Billfish Shootout

Updated February 16 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 7:30pm
FISH OF THE WEEK: James Riorden, 8, wins the prize this week for this 90cm flathead caught in Swansea Channel. Picked up on live poddies caught in his trap.

The black marlin bite on inshore grounds continues but there will be 250,000 reasons to head further out to chase a big one at the Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club's Billfish Shootout this weekend.

