"This publication is so much more than a newspaper.
"I have been cover to cover reading the Examiner ever since I moved to the area in 1950, except for the years I spent working interstate.
"There is always something of importance, indeed necessity, supplied each week.
"Apart from local news and events, there is council information, entertainment opportunities and events, plus numerous other advertised trade and services information.
"All your readers know exactly what I mean. It is an integral part of our community. To lose it would be a disaster and very costly and inconvenient for everyone.
"In view of the massively popular area it represents, its importance cannot be overstated. A huge slice of the population will be cut off if this lifeline is removed."
This letter from Lyall is just one of the hundreds of messages of support I have received since going public with the news that the Port Stephens Examiner was in imminent danger of closing.
On December 1, 2022, staff were informed the Examiner, which proudly reports the news for a string of townships north of Newcastle - including Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace - would fold before Christmas.
The closure would put an end to 129 years of reporting, chronicling and advocating for an area that is as rich in community as it is in history. Some quick maneuvering resulted in a reprieve until March but the sad reality is that the paper probably won't be around to celebrate its 130th birthday.
If you've seen the news this week, you're probably aware that regional newspapers across the state face similar challenges.
Publisher ACM's NSW newspapers have splashed the issue across their front pages to make the point that without a commitment from both sides of government in this state, communities in regional NSW will be left without a voice, without a champion for transparency and a chronicle of their rich histories.
It's a pretty grim thought. Without the advocacy and representation of a trusted local news source, communities are left vulnerable.
Factors largely beyond our control - including a sharp jump in the cost of newsprint and rising costs for production and distribution - have culminated in an untenable situation for many smaller publications.
Of course, their importance cannot be measured in the number of pages printed each week or the number of printed copies sold or distributed.
Their importance is measured in the heartfelt and honestly written stories our journalists tell to highlight the abundance of decency in the community we serve, the stories of people coming together to help one another; to make where they live a better place; stories of love and achievement.
Their importance is measured in the tenaciously written articles examining local developments and the politics behind them, explaining campaigns for progress or heritage protection and amplifying the different voices within a community discussing what's needed for the future.
I joined the Examiner 17 years ago. The then editor, Keith Campbell, took a chance on a Raymond Terrace girl, born and bred, and in doing so gave me the most rewarding career I could have dreamt of.
As the proud editor of this newspaper, I'm gutted that we might soon stop printing. But I'm also proud that we and other newspapers in the ACM network are fighting every day for local news.
That's why, when NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited nearby Dungog last week, I went along to his press conference to ask him a question.
On behalf of readers of the Examiner, I wanted to know whether his government, if re-elected on March 25, would do what Premier Dan Andrews did in Victoria and commit to running regular state government advertising in regional newspapers like the one you're reading now.
Mr Perrottet was visiting for what was termed a "very localised announcement" - funds to build a toilet block and help a community radio station.
The Premier's response to my question, while vague, hinted that support of some sort could be forthcoming.
"This is something we are doing and looking to do more," he said. "In fact Bronnie Taylor, the Deputy Leader of the Nationals party, regularly raises this with me and the Deputy Premier. In fact, I was in a meeting probably two weeks ago where this issue was raised and the assurance that we received from the department is that we're doing just that [increasing advertising in regional newspapers]."
I pressed further. Will you commit to weekly advertising?
"What I'll commit to is giving you the changes that we've made to ensure regional press is given further government advertising across the board," Mr Perrottet replied. "That's what Bronnie Taylor has raised and the commitment I have seen by the department is that they are doing just that."
Whether support is forthcoming or goes far enough remains to be seen but his response was at least some acknowledgement that regional newspapers provide a service that matters to not just those who read their local paper, but those who need the local paper to get their message across.
The notion of local communities not having a voice, a credible source of news on rates, roads, events and sport and an outlet for action and advocacy is heartbreaking for me and my colleagues, and for the many loyal readers and advertisers who have contacted us in recent weeks.
We've been here for 129 years and covered floods, fires, tragedies and celebrations. When other newspapers ceased operations during the pandemic, we helped keep our community informed.
In 2016 we helped galvanise support so our local government area wouldn't be swallowed up by a merger with neighbouring Newcastle. Such an amalgamation would have had significant repercussions for our sense of identity and our autonomy.
Our coverage championing volunteer groups, businesses, sporting teams and schools has strengthened our community and recorded its history. We've held all levels of government to account and kept a watchful eye on developments to ensure transparency and accountability. Most importantly, we've told the local stories that matter.
As a journalist, it humbles me every day to see how willing people are to share their life experiences, good and bad, with the local paper. From the death of a loved one, a heartfelt plea for help or an award, anniversary, celebration or achievement - the sharing of these stories creates an archived periodical of local life as we live it.
Now, as we fight for the future of local news in wonderful parts of NSW just like Port Stephens, we're hoping the communities we serve will endorse our call for guaranteed advertising spending by local, state and federal government.
Regional people who rely on local news - whether it's printed in the newspaper or breaking news on your phone - also happen to be taxpayers, ratepayers and, yes, voters in this state, and maybe they'd like to see their government supporting what we do just like they do as readers.
