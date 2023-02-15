Carter's bittersweet exit looming for Newcastle City

OLI Carter leads Newcastle District Cricket Association's player of the year (POY), helped City all-but secure a semi-final spot in first grade and guided the same club to an under-21 title on the weekend.
However, the English import's time at No.1 Sportsground is now coming to an end with professional commitments for county side Sussex fast approaching.
City captain Ben Patterson says it's "last game this round" for Carter in what shapes as a key clash away to fifth-placed University, eight points adrift on the ladder.
Across all competitions this summer, wicketkeeper Carter has scored 774 runs at an average of 48.
This features five half-centuries in City's main XI, including a 96, and 136 across two digs at home on Sunday as the Sabres secured the latest age-group trophy.
Carter was joined by the likes of Eli Smith, Alex Sylow, Harrison Allomes, Harry Campbell and Aidan Fulcher in the T20 decider against Stockton.
And as the POY points go behind closed doors, Carter (12) sits narrowly in front of Wallsend pair Nathan Price and Callum Gabriel (11). Injured Wests all-rounder Zac McGuigan and Stockton's Adrian Chad (9) round out the top five.
* MAITLAND have kept their top-eight chances alive as last season's T20 Summer Bash finalists accounted for Toronto at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday night. Making 8-119, the Flood kept Toronto (9-107) at bay.
* CAOIMHE Bray produced an impressive all-round display for Greater Hunter Coast against Manly in Sydney's Brewer Shield on Sunday. The 13-year-old scored 96 and took 6-15.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
