Newcastle District Cricket Association chairman Paul Marjoribanks has praised players for being on their best behaviour throughout 2022-23.
The NDCA judiciary hasn't been required yet and Marjoribanks says he can't recall a season quite like it on the disciplinary front, especially in first grade.
"It's a credit to the players and clubs across all grades this season for the standard of player behaviour," Marjoribanks said.
"I cannot recall a season when the judiciary has not been called into action.
"We have had a handful of reports in lower grades that have been dealt with by the conduct commissioner.
"I think the extended representative program has been beneficial in first grade.
"More players become teammates and get to know each other in the rep squad and that can help when they come back to club cricket.
"Hopefully the positive trend continues as the stakes get higher in the last few rounds and traditionally players get more competitive to make the finals."
Two rounds remain with grand finals scheduled for March 25-26.
The issue centred around covers at Lynn Oval during a rain-affected decider.
NDCA haven't ruled whether Stockton, if they finish top two, would automatically handover home-ground advantage to opponents or be allocated a neutral venue.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
