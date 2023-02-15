Newcastle Herald
Varroa mite detected at Cessnock and Tea Gardens, NSW Department of Primary Industries says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated February 15 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:46pm
Beekeeper Neil Livingstone in Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Two new detections of varroa mite have been made at Cessnock and Tea Gardens, NSW Department of Primary Industries said.

Damon Cronshaw

