Clare Wheeler knows there is plenty at stake in the next week.
Three games in three different locations in just seven days will give Matildas players and coaches invaluable insight into what lies ahead when they co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup in July and August.
Positions are up for grabs, and so is the Cup of Nations.
Wheeler has her sights set on both.
"It's a tournament. We want to win it, so results matter," the Newcastle 25-year-old said.
"So, just having that mindset is going to be a great test for us."
The Matildas open their campaign against Czech Republic at Gosford on Thursday night before taking on Spain in Sydney on Sunday then completing the tournament in Newcastle against Jamaica next Wednesday.
"Camp is going to be quite chaotic but that's the reality of playing three games in such a short period and what's probably going to be our reality for the World Cup," Wheeler said.
"That's why they've done it like this in regards to being back home in Australia and playing three games in one window.
"Our bodies are going to have to back up within three or so days and once one game is done, we have to then completely refocus on the next game."
The Everton midfielder has 11 caps for the Matildas and is part of a 25-player squad that also includes Newcastle's Emily van Egmond selected by Australian women's coach Tony Gustavsson for the Cup of Nations.
Van Egmond, 29, has 124 appearances for her country and is eyeing a fourth World Cup outing this year.
The San Diego Wave midfielder is feeling rejuvenated after taking a break during the National Women's Soccer League off-season following a busy 2022 for the Matildas.
"We had a lot of challenges," van Egmond said.
"We had different opposition, which is exactly what you need the year leading into a big tournament year, and different styles of play.
"We have quite a deep roster now with so many people debuting and, ultimately, it's created a competitive environment, and as a footballer that's what you want.
"Going into a World Cup, I have no doubt that it's going to put us in the best position possible."
Van Egmond was looking forward to being back on home soil this week for a World Cup dress rehearsal.
"We're fortunate this next camp we're going to be at home, so we can replicate a lot of what it's going to be like at the World Cup," van Egmond said.
"We get to go to three different cities, experience that, the travel that's required within our own backyard as well ... and three completely different styles of play that we're going to be exposed to is only going to benefit us."
Each opposition presents a different challenge.
"Czech Republic, from what I've seen recently, are more of a structured, disciplined, quite block formation that we're going to come up against," van Egmond said.
"I think patience and just sticking to our game plan is going to be key against an opposition like Czech Republic.
"We all know what Spain can do. They're unbelievable technicians on the ball, and you look at Barcelona in club football and they're obviously leading the way and paving the way for women's football.
"And Jamaica, we played them in 2019 and although we scored five it was a tough game. They're physical, they're always up for the challenge."
The Cup of Nations will be played in a round robin format. The Matildas-Czechia game kicks off at 7.10pm.
