Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Ena Respiratory's INNA-051 nasal spray drug advances through phase 2 human trial, says University of Newcastle Professor Nathan Bartlett, of Hunter Medical Research Institute

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Nathan Bartlett.

A nasal spray that aims to stop respiratory viruses in the nose has cleared an "important hurdle", University of Newcastle Professor Nathan Bartlett says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.