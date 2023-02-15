Reno Piscopo will be sidelined for at least a month after scans confirmed that the game-breaking midfielder has a serious adductor injury in a blow to the Newcastle Jets' drive for the A-League finals.
Piscopo pulled up lame after striking a ball during the warm-up before the Jets' 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory on Sunday.
The 24-year-old was replaced in the starting side by Kosta Grozos, who scored the match-winner - his maiden goal in the A-League.
Piscopo was at training on Wednesday but was on light duties and could miss up to six matches.
The setback comes at an inopportune time for Piscopo - and the Jets.
After a disrupted start to the campaign due to a calf issue, Piscopo has found his mojo in the past month .
Moved to a more central role, where he has been able to get between the lines and break up the defence, Piscopo scored a contender for goal of the year against Perth and has taken his assist tally to three.
The Jets are unbeaten in the past five games - netting nine goals - and have a chance to move into the top six with a win over Macarthur at Campbelltown on Saturday.
Grozos is likely to again o get the nod in the No.10 role.
"I train my hardest every week and it is up to the boss to pick his XI," Grozos said. "Reno was one of our best players. He was finding his top form, scoring and assisting. I feel sorry for him but I'm sure he will be back stronger."
Grozos admitted he was in "in shock" after the match-winner against Victory.
"I haven't really had that experience of scoring and that feeling," he said. "Hopefully there is plenty more to come."
Jets co-captain Carl Jenkinson has plenty of confidence in Grozos, who the defender likened to former Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil.
"I call Kosta, Mesut sometimes," Jenkinson said after the win. "He plays like Mesut Ozil. His weight of pass is fantastic. "
Grozos has started in five of his 12 appearances this season and said his approach remained the same.
"I know what I need to do whether I come on or start," he said. "I need to be the creative players for the team.
"We need to keep playing the way we have been in the past five games. We are on a good roll and are playing good footy."
In a positive, Brandon O'Neil (knee) has resumed full training and Callum Timmins (adductor) is also close to a return.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
