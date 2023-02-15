Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: In-form attacker Reno Piscopo faces stint on sideline in blow to Jets' finals drive

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Jets mindfielder Reno Piscopo has been sidelined with an adductor injury. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Reno Piscopo will be sidelined for at least a month after scans confirmed that the game-breaking midfielder has a serious adductor injury in a blow to the Newcastle Jets' drive for the A-League finals.

