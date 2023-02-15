Four Hunter primary schools have been selected for a "universal pre-kindergarten" program to begin this year.
Mayfield West, Waratah, Telarah and Windale public schools have been chosen through an expression of interest process alongside 67 other early education providers.
The sites will host preschool programs in an effort to help children with the transition to primary school.
The aim is to ensure every child in NSW has access to "affordable, high-quality play-based early learning", up to five days a week, in the year before school.
The providers will test different elements, including attendance, extended hours of operation, and transition to school programs. Feedback will be used to roll-out the program state-wide.
"This first stage will ensure we get things right from the beginning - that includes capturing the diverse needs of children, families and communities right across the state," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said universal pre-Kindergarten was "one of the biggest education reforms in a generation".
"This investment will change lives, delivering enormous educational, social and economic benefits for the families and children of NSW," Ms Mitchell said.
Work is underway with the providers ahead of families being able to take up the offering, which is expected to happen in July.
More than $5.8 billion was allocated in the 2022/23 NSW Budget to begin the delivery of a universal pre-Kindergarten year for all children in the year before school by 2030.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.