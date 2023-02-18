Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Maitland and the Hunter's female convicts: Maitland and Beyond Family History Group's bonnet project tells the stories of the Hunter's female convicts

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland and Beyond Family History researcher Chris Barrett and bonnet coordinator Vicki Osborn. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

ORDINARY women were torn from their families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.