Greyhound news from around the regions

Boxing a winner was a decade in the making for Simonetta
They are the stories that put smiles on everyone's faces.
Chrissie Simonetta went to Bulli on February 12 to help trainer Trish Chaker with her starters that afternoon.
Chrissie has had her attendant's licence for a decade now and while she has boxed dogs in trials for her father Sam, this was the first time she had done it "for real" at a race meeting.
First-up she caught Trish's maiden Up The Score in the opening event, and Chrissie caught a winner.
Then, in the final race of the night, with Trish having two runners in the race, Chrissie boxed the Chaker-trained Ballina. When it won, Chrissie's smile could have been seen from Bulli all the way to her home in Londonderry.
"It was a huge thrill for her," Sam Simonetta said.
"She is over the moon.
"She's my right-hand woman. She just loves everything to do with the dogs. She literally loves it, and loves all the dogs.
"She has boxed them in trials before but this was her first time in a race, and she was so excited that she didn't sleep that night."
Hurricane hits
Newcastle band Hurricane Fall have been locked in to perform at the historic first TAB race meeting held at the upgraded Muswellbrook greyhound track on March 11.
While it is a significant day on the track, off the track it will be a massive community celebration day with a number of family activities planned, and the performance of the popular Hurricane Fall a big highlight.
The day gets underway at 3pm with the racing to commence around 5pm and all the events to conclude by 7pm.
More money
GRNSW has announced it will continue with its city mid-week prize money meetings at its five one-turn racetracks.
Late last year, following GRNSW's seminar with participants and stakeholders in Orange, a four-month trial began with selected meetings at GRNSW's five one-turn tracks - Maitland, Goulburn, Temora, Grafton and Bulli - offering city mid-week prize money for races 440m and beyond, excluding maiden races.
Having monitored the success over the past three months, through nominations, wagering, and safety data, and comparing those figures with race meetings carrying normal provincial prize money, GRNSW has now announced that it will now continue with the program for the rest of the financial year.
Strutts her stuff
Congratulations to Wagga's Jack Strutt who became a two-time Group 1 winning trainer when his staying bitch Stagger Out Lee took out the Zoom Top at The Meadows in Melbourne on February 11.
The 24-year-old, who is in his final semester of Law, Economics and Finance degrees, won his first Group 1 with Stagger Out Lee in the Bold Trease last November, again in Victoria.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.