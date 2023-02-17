Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Opportunity to take your speed date home

February 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The unique Speed Dating With A Greyhound event was deemed a success. Picture supplied.

Dating doesn't always end in a perfect match, but that was the case for several 'daters' on February 11 at the Western Sydney headquarters of Greyhounds As Pets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.