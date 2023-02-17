Opportunity to take your speed date home

Dating doesn't always end in a perfect match, but that was the case for several 'daters' on February 11 at the Western Sydney headquarters of Greyhounds As Pets.
In the lead up to Valentine's Day, the team at the Londonderry facility decided to stage a unique Speed Dating With A Greyhound event.
The way the day worked was similar to a human speed dating evening.
As such, the process involved spending some time with a greyhound, seeing how you match, and then moving on to another.
When you found the one that ticks most of the boxes, you could get to know each other more and even take your new friend home.
The day was a was rousing success with many visitors taking advantage of the warm weather to spend some time with around 40 of GAP's very loveable greyhounds.
It was also successful day on the dating front, with 25 matches made, and therefore 25 greyhounds heading to new homes at the end of the day.
The next major event GAP will stage is the End of Summer Adoption Day at Newcastle on February 25. The adoption day event will be the biggest GAP have staged in Newcastle with around 40 greyhounds on site.
And as an added bonus for the day, every greyhound who is adopted will be ready for the end of summer as they each take home a free coat.
There will be lots of activities for kids and adults and all details can be found on the gapnsw website.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
