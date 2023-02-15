Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie's Will Ryan joins Switzerland ahead of SailGP round in Australia

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 15 2023 - 6:30pm
Lake Macquarie sailor Will Ryan. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

DUAL Olympic medallist Will Ryan will join fellow Lake Macquarie product Nathan Outteridge in Switzerland's team for the upcoming SailGP round in Australia.

