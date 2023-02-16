Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Wilsn explains how following her gut not industry advice created her soulful reinvention

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
February 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Busch, aka Wilsn, has finally caught fire with her debut album Those Days Are Over by re-committing herself to her love of soul music. Picture by She Is Aphrodite

FOR years Shannon Busch, aka Wilsn, was constantly offered advice from music industry insiders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.