Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle: two men with links to Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang arrested and charged after police investigation into alleged supply of methylamphetamine in Sydney's west

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 15 2023 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men have been arrested and charged after a three-month police investigation into the alleged supply of drugs in Sydney's west. Picture from file.

TWO men with links to the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have been arrested and charged after a three-month investigation into alleged methylamphetamine supply in Sydney's west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.