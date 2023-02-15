TWO men with links to the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have been arrested and charged after a three-month investigation into alleged methylamphetamine supply in Sydney's west.
Strike Force Jellingal detectives charged a 52-year-old man with six offences, including the supply of indictable and large commercial quantities of a prohibited drug, at Newcastle Police Station on Tuesday.
The man was remanded in custody after Newcastle-Hunter highway patrol officers arrested him for an unrelated offence in January.
He was formally refused bail at Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday with his matter set to return in April.
A week earlier on February 7, Strike Force Jellingal detectives with the help of Hunter Valley Police District officers arrested a 36-year-old man during a vehicle stop on Maitland Road at Cessnock about 4:45pm.
He was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with the supply of an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail at Cessnock Local Court, his matter will return at the end of February.
Police will allege the older man, who is a member of the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, and the younger man who is linked to the same club, supplied methylamphetamine a number of times between November last year and January 2023.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
