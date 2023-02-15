Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Sarah Baum into Tweed Pro quarter-finals, Philippa Anderson and Amelie Bourke out

By Renee Valentine
February 15 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's Philippa Anderson in heat 2 of the Round of 32 at the Tweed Coast Pro on Wednesday at Cabarita, NSW, Australia. Picture by Cait Miers/World Surf League

Newcastle-based South African surfer Sarah Baum remains the only Hunter surfer still alive in the Tweed Coast Pro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.