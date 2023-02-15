Newcastle-based South African surfer Sarah Baum remains the only Hunter surfer still alive in the Tweed Coast Pro.
Baum was the sole survivor of the Hunter contingent on Wednesday, placing second to Merewether's Amelie Bourke in the round of 32 before winning her round of 16 heat to secure a quarter-final showdown with the Sunshine Coast's Dimity Stoyle.
Bourke, who had just edged Baum in her earlier heat, placed third behind Tweed's Zahli Kelly and Stoyle in the next round.
Merewether's Philippa Anderson bowed out of the women's Qualifying Series contest at Cabarita beach in the round of 16, placing third behind heat winner Jahly Stokes and Coco Cairns in second.
The 31-year-old was second to Coolangatta's Kobie Enright in her round of 32 heat.
Anderson and Bourke both finished the contest in ninth position.
