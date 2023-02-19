MADONNA has become a hot topic of conversation.
In January, she announced a world tour (bypassing Australia) which sold out quickly.
The tour announcement included a five-minute innuendo-filled video of Madge and a bunch of celeb pals playing truth or dare which included the singer pashing on with School of Rock star Jack Black and asking guests to deep throat an Evian bottle.
Shocking? Not so much. We're used to that with Madonna.
Her new ultra-smooth, pillowy face has made the news but, really, botox, fillers and a Joker-style facelift come with the territory so no surprises there.
The ongoing talking point, for fans at least, has been her disastrous presence on Instagram.
Watching one of music's biggest stars awkwardly romp around in front of her iPhone in her bathroom with her face filtered beyond recognition has even her most devoted fans asking 'Why?'
Do we not like seeing the first Queen of Pop bring herself down to the level of the Tik Tok brigade? Maybe.
But after scrolling through at least 50 of the thousands of comments on her "totes awkward" post earlier this week, the overwhelming sense is that Madonna could do with regaining an element of mystery.
Sure, she's always put herself out there for all the world to see (look no further than her controversial book, Sex, which was full of arty nudie shots and sexy poses with rapper Vanilla Ice) but, even still, there was still an air of mystery around The Material Girl throughout her career.
We didn't see live feeds of her in extreme close-up mode staring down the lens of her iPhone lip-syncing to a rap with the lyrics: "Have you ever been punched in your motherf**king face?" Eek!
Suddenly, Madonna went from the Queen of Pop to the Queen of Cringe.
Things really started to go downhill in 2020.
Holed up at home due to COVID-19, Madonna posted a video naked in her bath and called the virus "the great equaliser".
There are some palatable moments - fun videos of her dancing around the kitchen with her kids - but more often than not it's a case of TMI (too much information) and shameless overexposure.
Is it for validation or to stay relevant?
The success of her upcoming Celebration Tour is proof that she doesn't need any of that.
The tour sold out instantly, with over 600,000 tickets sold.
At the time of writing this column, the post in question had 15,484 comments and of those, few were encouraging.
One responded: "Something is just not right here.''
Others simply wrote "What happened?"; "So cringe my god"; "This is a very awkward thing to watch" while one fan, perhaps most poignantly, commented: "Just remember her as she was".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.