Nash & Dash Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Surfest 2023: Burton Automotive Wildcard Trials 7am, Birubi Point, Port Stephens.
Newcastle Beer Fest 11am to 5.30pm, King Edward Park, Newcastle.
Newcastle Pride & Queer & Now Parade Assemble at 10am, car park next to 42 Honeysuckle Drive, Wickham.
Community Open Day 9am to 2.30pm, 80 Toronto Road, Booragul. Celebrate the opening of the Landcare & Sustainable Living Centre with author and Gardening Australia presenter, Hannah Moloney.
Newcastle Museum Fascinating Funghi; Sea Monsters: Prehoistoric ocean predators. Also on Sunday.
Maitland Show 8am to 10pm, Maitland Showground.
NEW PRINT 23 A celebration of printmaking at Newcastle Printmakers Workshop (27 Popran Road, Adamstown). 9am to noon, free print activities to try including drypoint, monoprint fabric bees, lino printing and screen printing; 1pm to 5pm, artist talks with Danielle Creenaune, Jenny Robinson, Ben Rak, Matthew Tome, Deidre Brollo, Jemma Gunning and Jason Hicklin.
PRESS PLAY! Kids take over MAP mima Giant illuminated puppets, a family-friendly party, exhibitions, art and theatre workshops. Details at lakemac.com.au.
Newcastle the Beautiful A selection of artworks at Lighthouse Arts Exhibition Space. Also on Sunday.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am to 1pm, Bunya Park, cnr Cherry Road and Macquarie Drive, Eleebana.
Live in the Park: Tribute to AC/DC, Angels, Divinyls, Midnight Oil, Foo Fighters Noon to 8pm, Pelican RSL.
Brazilian Carnival 3pm onwards, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham. Bands, DJs, food trucks, face painting and more.
Pink Salt 6pm to 10pm, The Station, Newcastle. Long-table dinner and entertainment, part of Sydney WorldPride 2023.
Come From Away 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Plus Sunday, 2pm and 6pm. Presented by Junkyard Dogs and Rodney Rigby.
YPT Presents: Tuck Everlasting (Young Audience Edition) 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre, 26 Lindsay Street, Hamilton. Also on Sunday, 2pm.
Merrily We Roll Along 8pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, 90 De Vitre Street, Lambton.
Higher Ground Bass & Arts Event 7pm, Croatian Wickham Sports Club. DJs, performance artists and live artists.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm to 9pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Sting's a day on the green My Songs Tour at Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley. Gates open 3.30pm; Joe Sumner on at 5.20pm; James Reyne at 6.20pm; Sting at 7.50pm.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Homegrown Markets 9am to 1pm, Speers Point Park.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am to 2pm, Neil Carrol Park, Shoal Bay.
Hunter Events Wedding and Wine Festival 10am to 3pm, Dalwood Estate.
Maitland Show 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Monthly Boardriders Competition for Women 7am to 1pm, meet at Dixon Park boat ramp. Divisions: Mermaid (under 12), Surf and Support (any age but need some assistance).
NEW PRINT 23 11am to 2pm, Newcastle Printmakers Workshop, collaborative lino and lithography prints.
PRESS PLAY! Creative creatures headboppers workshop 10am to 11am, MAP mima at Speers Point, plus exhibitions. Details at lakemac.com.au.
Sunday Sessions at MAC 1pm to 3pm, Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie, 1A First Street, Booragul. Pat Eyre Duo plus watercolour art tutorial inspired by First Class. Tickets $20 at lakemac.com.au.
Seniors Leisure Expo 10am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.
Beginners Ukulele Workshop 12.30pm, Carrington Bowling Club.
