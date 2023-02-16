PROFESSIONAL wrestling, like pretty much everything else, is better when there's credible competition.
That's why the late 1990s were such an amazing time to be a "wrasslin" fan.
Every week on US cable television "the Monday night wars" were fought fiercely by the likes of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and The Undertaker against World Championship Wrestling's (WCW) Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Goldberg and Sting.
In the process many of the squared circle's best-known characters became household names around the world.
It wasn't titles on the line during the Monday night wars, but rather the all-important TV ratings, which bring along the riches of advertising revenue.
Here in Australia, for the first time wrestling fans could watch programming in real time. Previously fans would need to wait months for news through magazines and VHS tapes at the local video shop or infrequently catch snippets late at night on free-to-air TV.
So when the wrestling war reached our shores in 1997-98 it was a game-changer. WCW Nitro was broadcast on Foxtel's TNT and WWE's Raw Is War aired weekly on Fox Sports.
Nitro famously won the ratings battle in the US 83 weeks in a row between 1996 and 1998, before WWE wrestled back the lead permanently by embracing an edgier presentation.
Eventually WCW was bought by WWE owner Vince McMahon in 2001 effectively ending the war and delivering a three-count on professional wrestling's most popular era.
Of course WWE has continued to thrive in Australia since 2001 on Foxtel and in recent years on the WWE Network, best described as the "Netflix of wrestling" with decades of content available for subscribers to stream.
But many wrestling fans have bemoaned the lack of competition. Someone to keep WWE on its toes creatively amid around 15 years of PG-orientated content.
That wish came true in 2019 when Tony Khan - who is the son of Shahid Khan, the owner of NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars and English Premier League club Fulham - launched All Elite Wrestling (AEW).
AEW quickly established themselves as a genuine rival to WWE by signing former world champions like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson and beating WWE's development brand NXT in the ratings on Wednesday nights in the US.
AEW's content and wrestling matches have also targeted an older demographic than WWE. Despite AEW's growth, it's only achieved a cult status in Australia due to its availability only through niche combat-fighting sports streaming service Fite TV.
That all changed last week when AEW announced it had signed a broadcast deal with ESPN to bring its weekly Dynamite and Rampage shows to Australia, plus the quarterly pay-per-view events on delay.
"This marks AEW's first broadcast deal in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and ESPN's first broadcast partnership with a professional wrestling organisation in the region," the statement said.
"AEW, the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, is continuing its meteoric rise with record-high ratings, a world-class roster and highly entertaining product."
The first episode of AEW Dynamite screened on Thursday through Foxtel, Kayo Sports and Fetch TV.
Meanwhile, the WWE has been stomping its own mud holes in the Australian market. In January streaming service Binge entered a partnership to become the new home of WWE in Australia.
The WWE Network was closed and all content, including 30-plus years of Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble and Summerslam events was made available to Binge subscribers, opening up pro wrestling to the Foxtel Group's 4.5 million subscribers.
WWE superstars Koft Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods flew into Bondi Beach to promote the new partnership.
WWE's global stranglehold on wrestling still far outweighs AEW's rapid growth, so we're unlikely to see a repeat of the Monday night wars.
But what we do have is the most exciting period to be a wrestling fan in more than 20 years.
