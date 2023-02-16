Newcastle Herald
Home/News

AEW's arrival could re-ignite TV wars for Australian wrestling fans

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
February 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods at Bondi Beach. Picture by Brett Costello

PROFESSIONAL wrestling, like pretty much everything else, is better when there's credible competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.