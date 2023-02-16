The 2023 Newcastle Food Month menu has been released and it's a smorgasbord of culinary delights and wallet-friendly offers.
The official launch took place at Crystalbrook Kingsley on Wednesday night with 2023 festival ambassador and radio host Jess Farchione likening the diversity of Newcastle's food scene to that of her home town of Melbourne.
The signature event is, as always, Le Diner En Blanc on April 1 at a location to be revealed. It's anticipated that more than 1500 guests will don all-white attire for the "posh Parisian pop-up picnic". Then there are the $25 Plate Date deals available throughout April at the more than 50 participating restaurants, cafes and pubs, and an exciting schedule of feature events.
"We like to think we are offering a dynamic program. After all, Newcastle is a very dynamic city on the move," festival founder Gus Maher said at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club, one of the participating Food Month venues visited by mostly out-of-town media on Wednesday.
"We have our own dining identity here and it's refined casual rather than fine dining.
"Our aim is to be Australia's premier regional food event and, this year, the time has come to expand our reach and invite people from Sydney and other areas to see what our city has to offer."
Added co-founder Louise Maher: "The festival offers everything from food with opera, food with art, and food with a view. There's something for everyone."
And while Newcastle Food Month is all about promoting the city's dining scene, it also aims to boost patronage at participating venues after what has been a tough couple of years.
"Last year's Plate Date deal in April was great for us. We were full most days. People don't normally think to walk into a yacht club for a meal but during Food Month they did," Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club chef executive Paul O'Rourke said. The club's executive chef Luke Carpenter said this year's Plate Deal meal was a laksa broth with seafood such as prawns, mussels and squid ("A bowl full of yum, basically").
The next stop was Earp Distilling Co at Carrington where new head chef Niah "Noodles" Solomon has already put his stamp on the menu - think ocean trout carpaccio with ponzu, pickled wakame, crispy shallots and shiso; a Japanese-influenced tataki with Binnie Beef; and kingfish ceviche with nahm jim, mango gel, coconut and finger lime.
Tony Harrison, owner of Harrison's Food and Wine at Hamilton, is another Newcastle Food Month participant and fan. He hopes diners find his restaurant "relaxing, like you're in my lounge room" and the menu "rustic rather than fine dining". The canapes on offer were simply delicious. Unpretentious but clever and full of flavour.
"One of the things I love about Newcastle Food Month is seeing venues in the city trying something new, and diners too," he said. "We have a lot of our regular diners come in during that month and excitedly tell us about the events they've experienced - it's great for Newcastle. And because of QT and Crystalbrook opening in town, we've seen so many more people visiting from Sydney for a 'foodie' weekend away. They've now got somewhere really nice to stay."
Urban Bar & Deli on Darby Street is also part of this year's Newcastle Food Month. They have planned a five-course set menu "Polish night" featuring several of co-owner Katarzyna Idczak's family recipes (including Polish dumplings filled with soft potato and a white sauce, sprinkled with onion salt and served with warm sauerkraut and mushrooms. Do ask for it if you stop by).
"We show love and appreciation through food and drink; that's the Polish way," she said.
It's a Newcastle Food Month sentiment shared by Farchione.
"Growing up with parents of a European background, nothing brought the family together like food. Food was a love language, and I quickly adopted it as my own," she said during her welcoming address at Crystalbrook Kingsley.
"Sharing a meal, discovering new favourites, recommending old favourites to friends; there is nothing better."
