"One of the things I love about Newcastle Food Month is seeing venues in the city trying something new, and diners too," he said. "We have a lot of our regular diners come in during that month and excitedly tell us about the events they've experienced - it's great for Newcastle. And because of QT and Crystalbrook opening in town, we've seen so many more people visiting from Sydney for a 'foodie' weekend away. They've now got somewhere really nice to stay."