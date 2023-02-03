Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter faces 'perfect storm' as supply of dogs exceeds demand and cost of living rises

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated February 17 2023 - 6:44pm, first published February 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Reinhard, with Kizzy, said the charity was building a shelter at Fullerton Cove for 40, with no time limit on stays. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE HUNTER is at the "crossroads of a perfect storm", with the rising cost of living and rental shortages expected to exacerbate an over supply of dogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.