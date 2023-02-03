THE HUNTER is at the "crossroads of a perfect storm", with the rising cost of living and rental shortages expected to exacerbate an over supply of dogs.
Dog Rescue Newcastle marketing manager Jesse Reinhard said the charity had received its highest ever number of requests for surrender last year, 611, up from 252 in 2021 and 488 in 2020.
It is also receiving a record number of requests for help from pounds.
Meanwhile, he said, the number of people looking to adopt or foster "an extra mouth" was dropping.
"We're at the crossroads of a perfect storm in animal welfare," he said.
"It's a supply and demand issue, there's too many dogs and not enough homes.
"The number one reason for private surrender directly to us is change of living situation, which covers 'I'm moving and I can't take my dog with me', 'I can't have a dog in my rental', 'the landlord is selling my house' 'I'm moving in with my parents and they and my dogs don't get along'... then inflation, interest rates, cost of living - people actually can't afford to keep their dogs."
He said the charity had rehomed more than 800 dogs in 2019 but this grew to over 1000 in 2020 and to 1300 in 2021.
He said the charity had been "running out of dogs" and at one point was receiving 100 applications for one animal.
"Then everyone started going back to work and the knock on effect was, because we'd been locked down, there was under-socialisation and critical puppy training periods had been missed for a lot of dogs... and that can make dogs reactive and anxious," he said.
"The majority of people want the best for their dog and they realised 'I can't give this dog what it needs', like 'Let's get a kelpie puppy in a townhouse'.
"They can't meet its physical and mental requirements and so they say 'I've made a mistake, I need to find this dog a better home that I can provide it'."
Mr Reinhard said the number of dogs it rehomed dropped to around 1000 last year.
He said the charity has had to slow its intake of surrenders due to a lack of foster carers.
It is increasingly focusing on dogs in pounds facing euthanasia and on assisted rehoming, where a dog stays with its owner while the charity tries to find it a new home. He said people should reach out if they were struggling.
"For us it's a lot easier and cheaper to keep dogs in homes than to rehome them, whether it's help with training sessions, supplying food or covering urgent vet bills."
He said people should consider fostering or adopting, especially mixed breeds.
"There's a lot of myths out there that rescue dogs are broken... but there's something really rewarding in saving an animal who didn't have a chance.
"A lot of them will surprise you... all the hard work has been done."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
