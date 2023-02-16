The Newcastle Art Gallery is closed as work commences on the $40million expansion.
But the gallery's work continues throughout the community.
On Friday, the City of Newcastle is featuring LGBTIQA+ artists at the Night Galleries in Kuwumi Place on Hunter Street to celebrate Sydney WorldPride, a global festival that has been staged since 2000.
Newcastle Art Gallery has partnered with curator Jasmine Fletcher, founder of local community organisation Queer and Now, to develop Inside/Out, an exhibition that brings together works by local artists with those from the Newcastle Art Gallery's collection.
Inside/Out speaks to the dichotomy of invisible and visible queer experience, echoing the current invisibility of Newcastle's collection while it is in storage during the gallery's reimagining. The exhibition celebrates the central role of art in rendering visible the full spectrum of queer experience.
The Newcastle Art Gallery Collection artists whose work is on show are Dani Marti, Nell, Owen Leong, Tony Albert and Troy Emery.
Other local artists in the exhibit are Alyssa Salamon, Brontë Naylor, Chris Brown and Sandy Sanderson.
The evening features an incredible line-up of performers, stalls to explore, delicious Vietnamese street food available for purchase from Yen's Yumm Banhs plus Queer Trivia with prizes.
Inside/Out runs from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, February 17, at Kuwami Place, at 666 Hunter Street, located between Newcastle TAFE and Hunter New England Health's Newcastle Community Health Centre.
The evenings with a showing of the movie Xanadu at the Civic Theatre at 8.30pm on Friday.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
