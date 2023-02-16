Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Final audition: Knights players set to battle it out for round-one positions in last trial against Eels at Gosford

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Jones, centre, will be pushing his claims for a spot in round one. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien is yet to decide on the final make-up of his side for the season-opener in a fortnight, declaring Friday's trial against Parramatta a genuine audition for players across multiple positions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.