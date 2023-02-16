Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Former construction giant marked a centenary with a party in Stroud surrounded by family

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:03pm, first published February 16 2023 - 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leo Doran looking across the water that he loves. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

"I don't want for anything," centenarian Michael 'Leo' Doran said while sitting in his waterfront home at Salamander Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.