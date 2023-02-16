"I don't want for anything," centenarian Michael 'Leo' Doran said while sitting in his waterfront home at Salamander Bay.
Mr Doran bought the property in 1963, with just a tiny tin shack on the block. From a prominent construction family, he and his company built a beautiful house complete with glass doors overlooking the water.
Mr Doran has lived here full-time for around 40 years, after visiting with his family "almost every weekend" when the children were young.
"It was really nice because I had a cousin who lived just along [the street]. We had mates who used to come up from Newcastle," he said.
Mr Doran's mates are of no small order. Among them are Sydney to Hobart winner Johnny Pickles and businessman Lindsay Fox.
He forged these friendships while working until his 80s in family construction - first known as V.F Doran & Sons and later Doran Constructions. He had an apprenticeship in Carrington manufacturing machinery during the Second World War, but many of his skills were learned in childhood.
"That's all I knew, was building. I did a lot of building.
"Dad's team travelled - we camped in tents and whatever," Mr Doran, who had 11 siblings, said. "After [Armidale], we went to Taree. I started school in Taree and Dad built a big church there."
Eventually, his family returned to Wickham, where girls lived in one wing of the house and boys in the other.
"My father died young ... at 69. That's when my brothers and myself ... took over [the business]. We carried on and we went ok. Went real good, actually," he said.
Mr Doran travelled the country building Woolworths and McDonald's stores when the franchise first came to Australia.
He worked on the cultural centre and other Newcastle properties, many of which the family owned. Among their purchases was a medical centre and private hospital.
"We bought Dark's Ice works. We used to sit in the office and look at Dark's - it was next door," he said. "So we bought the company after they went broke."
Mr Doran said his family owned "a hell of a big" machine company that leased product to BHP and was later sold to Brambles. It was through BHP that he met his wife, Estelle Croese, who he married in 1947.
"Her father worked [for] BHP I got to know [the Croese family] real well. I was real thick with them because they were real nice people," he said.
First close with her brothers, Mr Doran lived in Wickham with Estelle and they had six children.
Mr Doran speaks fondly of his late wife almost eight decades after they met. Photos of Estelle at different ages are carefully framed around the house that she "loved".
"We almost lost [our first baby] to polio," he said of his daughter Anne Maree who was born in 1948.
"They took her into quarantine. I'll never forget it, we couldn't even go and see her. Anyhow, she got over all of that ... and is still going strong."
From there, Mr Doran said "the rest of them just came along one after the other". His 26th great grandchild is due in a couple of weeks.
"I've got a hell of a lot of great-grandkids. I have trouble remembering their names," he said. "There's ten grandchildren ... it's beautiful."
Mr Doran's family have remained close by, except for one daughter who is in Western Australia. Earlier this month, they gathered at his daughter's property in Stroud to celebrate his 100th birthday.
He has recently built a chicken coop on the property and made building renovations. His own home is adorned with hand-made wooden pieces, including a wash basin that he is still completing.
"I've slowed down, but I still love to do things. I've been lucky. I've got all the family here. I've got a hell of a team," he said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
