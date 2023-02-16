Newcastle Herald
Kiwi invaders sizing up inside run for Newcastle Mile

February 16 2023 - 8:30pm
B D Joe, centre, and driver Tim Williams winning at Menangle on February 4 in a mile time of 1.50.6. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Top Kiwi trainer Steve Telfer expects B D Joe and Alta Wiseguy to make the most of inside draws in the $100,000 Newcastle Mile on Friday night when they strive for victory and a Miracle Mile spot.

