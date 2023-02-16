Kiwi invaders sizing up inside run for Newcastle Mile

Top Kiwi trainer Steve Telfer expects B D Joe and Alta Wiseguy to make the most of inside draws in the $100,000 Newcastle Mile on Friday night when they strive for victory and a Miracle Mile spot.
B D Joe and Alta Wiseguy will be Telfer's first runners at the track and they have gates one and two respectively for the eight-horse event.
Telfer, who trains in partnership with his sister, Mandy, is no stranger to Newcastle Paceway, despite launching his first campaign for the $1 million Miracle Mile this year.
In 2002, Telfer was trackside when Shakamaker won an Inter Dominion heat at Newcastle and he's hoping for similar success with B D Joe, a $2 favourite, or Alta Wiseguy ($7).
"I was in Newcastle many years ago," Telfer said from New Zealand, where he is attending sales.
"I was working with John Justice at the time and we had Shakamaker and Safe And Sound up there.
"I don't imagine it's changed at all there, and barrier draws and positions prove to be crucial in those races.
"I also spent 11 years with Barry Purdon, and we travelled over with Holmes DG, Franco Hat Trick and all the nice horses that Barry had, so the Miracle Mile carnival has always been one that's high up on my list.
"But it's the first time we've taken ones over ourselves and it's exciting."
Telfer was confident B D Joe, which won first-up in Australia on February 4 at Menangle, could make the most of his gun draw and lead. Five-year-old B D Joe, a group 1 winner in New Zealand as a three-year-old, was an $8 TAB chance for the Miracle Mile. Alta Wiseguy was $21,
"You don't know where they are in the pecking order, but they are both nice horses and they have measured up to the nice races over here," he said.
"The races in Australia are generally run at a different tempo. The gate speed is usually a lot more aggressive, so that's one thing the drivers and horses will have to get used to.
"But in saying that, both horses have got speed. Whether they are quick enough, we'll find out. But I think it will take a pretty quick one to cross them.
"Joe's just a lot more adaptable. As you saw at Menangle, he can sit parked, he's very tough to go past when he's in front and he's good off a cold sit as well. His best attribute is his race manners. He can adapt to any situation.
"The other guy, he's got real speed and he's best when he's not having to work. From the draw, he's not going to have to do much work, and he's got real high closing speed at the end of his races."
Telfer, who won the New Zealand trainers' premiership last season, said his pair had settled in well at the stables of Belinda and Luke McCarthy in Sydney.
"They had a busy latter half of last year and then we gave them a couple of weeks off through December," he said.
"Last week at Menangle was their first run for a little while. They had done a bit of work at home but no real trials and it was pleasing to see them settle in so well over there and then run well.
"Mandy said they haven't turned an oat since they've been there and they've bounced through that first run very well.
"As we would have expected, they've come on and improved off that first outing.
"We wanted to get over there early and get them settled in and have a bit of a look at the Menangle track, but now they have.
"With both horses, the ideal preparation for me will be to qualify this week and miss the following week [Miracle Mile qualifiers at Menangle].
"Hopefully one of them can get the job done this week and hopefully they won't have to go around in the sprints.
"To me, they way they are trained, that would be ideal. If they don't qualify, they'll back up at Menangle."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
