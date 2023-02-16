Sir Jack rising fast at The Gardens for trainer Geoff Grimwood

Geoff Grimwood believes Sir Jack will appreciate a box one draw when he tries to keep the Martins Creek trainer's purple patch going at The Gardens on Friday.
Sir Jack won last Friday at the track over 400m as part of a double for Grimwood, who has had four winners and three placings with his past seven runners.
This week, Sir Jack will shoot for a hat-trick of wins at The Gardens when he again tackles the 400m in race 10. He had his first try at the distance last week and overcame a start in box six. Before that, he won over 272m after two unplaced runs to start his career.
Grimwood, who has six dogs in work, expected Sir Jack to improve again when he starts from box one for the first time.
"I just think it's a bit of experience," Grimwood said of Sir Jack's rise.
"Early days we put him in the 270s and he just lacks a bit of early speed for those, but he's had a bit of luck his past two runs and you need that.
"But I think box one will help him. He hasn't drawn a good box before and he does want to find the fence, so I think it will help.
"That 400 last week was his first out of those boxes.
"I'd only just been building him up, so to come out of the six box first time and win, he handled himself really well."
The 12-race program starts at 3.09pm.
Grimwood has Springview Hawk racing at Wentworth Park on Saturday night after a runner-up effort there last start.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
