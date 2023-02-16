Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sir Jack rising fast at The Gardens for trainer Geoff Grimwood

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sir Jack rising fast at The Gardens for trainer Geoff Grimwood

Geoff Grimwood believes Sir Jack will appreciate a box one draw when he tries to keep the Martins Creek trainer's purple patch going at The Gardens on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.