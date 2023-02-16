Newcastle Herald
'Highly sexualised conversations': Tanilba Bay man caught in covert online investigation

By Sam Rigney
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
Tanilba Bay man Jason Delaney Bishop was arrested on Wednesday and charged after a covert online investigation. He remains behind bars.

A TANILBA Bay man allegedly caught in a covert online investigation, during which he attempted to groom a woman and her young daughter, sent them child abuse material and arranged to meet the pair for sex has been refused bail.

