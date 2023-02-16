Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Newcastle independent schools: Hunter, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie private school student numbers grow

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 16 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of students enrolled in independent schools has grown since 2021. Picture file.

THE NUMBER of students enrolled in Independent schools in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley grew by 3.5 per cent in 2022, as the state recorded an exodus from public schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.