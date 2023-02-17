Newcastle Herald
Crime Files with John Ure: 8-year-old girl killed when police chased motorbike

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 18 2023 - 9:30am
Detective Sergeant John Ure and Detective Tony White (left) at the crime scene.

I have written before about two fatal motor vehicle accidents that had an effect on me. This is the most tragic of all and the one which still makes me very angry when I think about its outcome and how the criminal justice system failed those it was designed to serve.

DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

